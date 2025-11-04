Comstock (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Noble Financial

Comstock (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Comstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of LODE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 280,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,757. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Comstock has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,111 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

