Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after purchasing an additional 844,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,569,000 after acquiring an additional 243,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

