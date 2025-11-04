Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2025

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.030-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 159,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,653. The company has a market capitalization of $669.13 million, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.39%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 44,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 46.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.