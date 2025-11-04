Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) & Rosetta Genomics (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Head to Head Contrast

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) and Rosetta Genomics (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Galapagos and Rosetta Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos 6 1 1 1 1.67 Rosetta Genomics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.62%. Given Galapagos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Galapagos is more favorable than Rosetta Genomics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos N/A N/A N/A Rosetta Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Galapagos and Rosetta Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.5% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Galapagos has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosetta Genomics has a beta of -7.84, meaning that its stock price is 884% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galapagos and Rosetta Genomics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos $275.61 million 7.29 $80.16 million ($1.57) -19.42 Rosetta Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Galapagos has higher revenue and earnings than Rosetta Genomics.

Summary

Galapagos beats Rosetta Genomics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and AbbVie S.à r.l. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company’s microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests. It also provides UroVysion, a urine-based Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) assay that is intended for use in conjunction with and not in lieu of current standard diagnostic procedures, as an aid for initial diagnosis of bladder carcinoma in patients with hematuria and subsequent monitoring for tumor recurrence in patients previously diagnosed with bladder cancer; and ERG/PTEN, which are FISH-based prognostic tests in prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers ALK/ROS1 that are FISH-based predictive tests indicated for patients who are diagnosed with late stage lung cancer; and PCR gene mutation analysis for bladder, lung, colon, and melanoma patients. The company provides its diagnostic solutions for oncologists, urologists, endocrinologists, cytopathologists, and other specialists to facilitate them in serving their patients. It has a license agreement with Max Planck Innovation GmbH for the rights to its proprietary microRNAs for diagnostics and research purposes. The company also has a collaboration agreement with Meir Medical Center to develop a microRNA classifier relating to patients with non-small cell lung cancer considered for treatment with immuno oncology drugs. Rosetta Genomics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

