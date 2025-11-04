Code Waechter LLC Acquires 6,872 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Code Waechter LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 80.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 144.6% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kenvue by 25.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Kenvue Trading Up 12.6%

NYSE KVUE opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

