BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 998,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCAB shares. Citizens Jmp lowered BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised BioAtla to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get BioAtla alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BioAtla

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

BioAtla Stock Down 1.6%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,835,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 803,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 968.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 99,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that BioAtla will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.