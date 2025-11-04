BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCABGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 998,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCAB shares. Citizens Jmp lowered BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised BioAtla to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,835,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 803,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 968.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 99,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCABGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that BioAtla will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

