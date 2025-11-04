Analyzing TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TROOPS and National Presto Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $15.08 million 8.83 -$13.41 million N/A N/A National Presto Industries $450.60 million 1.72 $41.46 million $5.83 18.63

Profitability

National Presto Industries has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

This table compares TROOPS and National Presto Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A National Presto Industries 9.23% 11.42% 9.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of TROOPS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TROOPS and National Presto Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 1 0 0 0 1.00 National Presto Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats TROOPS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong. It also offers fintech and IT support services, which includes artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technology, machine learning, fingerprint ID, facial recognition, and cloud computing, and GFS strives; and engages in property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc. provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical products, medium caliber cartridge cases; and metal parts; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The company’s Safety segment patents machine learning, digital sensors, and cloud-based technology to monitor freezers and refrigerators that detects and alerts users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

