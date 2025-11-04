Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7%

Accenture stock opened at $248.37 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,974 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb cut Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

