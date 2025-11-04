Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.6%

PG opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.61. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.96 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

