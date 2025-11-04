Yatra Online (YTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $2.3668 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 96,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,949. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 million, a PE ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

