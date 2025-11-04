Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,175. The company has a current ratio of 54.67, a quick ratio of 54.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $408.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.41. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 2,255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

