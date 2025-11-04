Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Issues Earnings Results

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HOUS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,550. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 582,402 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 608,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Compass Point set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

