Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Issues Earnings Results

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
NYSE:HOUS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,550. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 582,402 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 608,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
