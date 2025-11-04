Tufton Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IVV stock opened at $686.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $693.07. The firm has a market cap of $720.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

