Short Interest in Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF) Declines By 34.9%

Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 98,400 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aclara Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aclara Resources Trading Down 7.1%

About Aclara Resources

OTC:ARAAF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. 265,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,740. Aclara Resources has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. It has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

