Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Price

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. 749,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $78.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

