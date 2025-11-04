Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZLNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cfra Research cut shares of Zalando from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Zalando to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Zalando Stock Down 3.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Zalando had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

