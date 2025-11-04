Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capstone Copper (CS)

Capstone Copper (TSE: CS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/21/2025 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$17.00.

10/21/2025 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$14.00.

10/15/2025 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

10/14/2025 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$16.50.

10/8/2025 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Capstone Copper was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/24/2025 – Capstone Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.75 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

