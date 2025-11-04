Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Price

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $215.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.98. 275,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.21. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $682.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.35 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

