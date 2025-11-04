Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes $247,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $308.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average of $261.69. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

