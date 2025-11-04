Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $189.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.16% from the stock’s current price.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.31.

Shares of AXSM traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.75. 189,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,684. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.81. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,438.40. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $3,319,816.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,961.84. This trade represents a 79.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 243,332 shares of company stock worth $28,824,746 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,606 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,229,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,446,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,174,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,805,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

