Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,614 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.8% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $896.15 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $784.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $772.35. The company has a market cap of $848.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

