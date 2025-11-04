Head-To-Head Survey: Classover (KIDZ) versus Its Competitors

Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Classover to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Classover shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Classover shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Classover and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Classover N/A N/A N/A Classover Competitors -438.76% -671.26% -17.28%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Classover 1 0 0 0 1.00 Classover Competitors 999 2402 4993 278 2.52

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Classover and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 20.33%. Given Classover’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Classover has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Classover and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Classover $3.62 million $5.27 million -3.54 Classover Competitors $1.41 billion $24.56 million -4.46

Classover’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Classover. Classover is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Classover has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Classover’s competitors have a beta of -14.98, indicating that their average stock price is 1,598% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Classover beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Classover Company Profile

Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries. Classover’s proprietary course platform app provides exclusive benefits to students, including access to class schedules, remaining class credits, and class history. As an official test center for the Math Kangaroo Competition and other high-value competition channels, Classover is certified to provide high-quality teaching services to help students improve their academic performance. The school’s WASC certification is a testament to its teaching quality, meeting high standards in student satisfaction, teacher qualifications, classroom environment, and course content quality. Classover limits class size to six students to ensure personalized attention, delivering over 330,000 hours of online classes with a course renewal rate exceeding 90%. The platform has helped students win competition awards, making it a recognized “The Best Parenting Tool” in the parent community.

