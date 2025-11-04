Suggestion Box (OTCMKTS:SGTB) versus Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Head to Head Analysis

Suggestion Box (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Suggestion Box and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suggestion Box N/A N/A N/A Tencent 29.55% 19.06% 11.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tencent shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Suggestion Box shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suggestion Box N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tencent $91.85 billion 8.08 $27.00 billion $3.09 26.22

This table compares Suggestion Box and Tencent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Suggestion Box.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Suggestion Box and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suggestion Box 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tencent 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tencent has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Tencent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tencent is more favorable than Suggestion Box.

Summary

Tencent beats Suggestion Box on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suggestion Box

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, and digital assets management; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

