Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alamos Gold (AGI)

Alamos Gold (TSE: AGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2025 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00.

10/20/2025 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$65.00.

10/16/2025 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

10/15/2025 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$74.00.

9/24/2025 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.50 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

