Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.13 and last traded at $129.7730, with a volume of 347600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.61.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

