Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $20.4850, with a volume of 27067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INVX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Innovex International in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Innovex International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter. Innovex International had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovex International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovex International by 584.3% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innovex International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovex International in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Innovex International by 26,300.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovex International during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

