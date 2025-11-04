Wajax (TSE:WJX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.25 and last traded at C$24.77, with a volume of 25300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WJX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wajax from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wajax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$540.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

