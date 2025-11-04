Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. President Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.27.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $468.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.25, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

