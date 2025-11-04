Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $38.00

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

United Dominion Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 664,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.85. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $399.55 million for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

