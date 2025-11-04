Russell Basser Buys 40,000 Shares of Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP – Get Free Report) insider Russell Basser bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of A$28,240.00.

Medical Developments International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $98.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Get Medical Developments International alerts:

Medical Developments International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes emergency medical solutions in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Pain Management and Respiratory segments. It offers respiratory devices for sufferers of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); and Penthrox, a trauma and emergency pain relief product; and medical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Developments International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Developments International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.