Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.8350, with a volume of 335619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 91,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

