Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $64.64, but opened at $70.00. Henry Schein shares last traded at $70.2550, with a volume of 945,251 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Baird R W lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3,275.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,594,000 after buying an additional 2,199,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $89,476,000. M.D. Sass LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $79,201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 149.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,563,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 936,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 7.9%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

