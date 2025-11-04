Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 443 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,946,000 after buying an additional 1,674,139 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average is $157.61.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

