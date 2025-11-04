SurgePays (SURG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect SurgePays to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $18.1190 million for the quarter. SurgePays has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 million. SurgePays had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a negative return on equity of 333.87%. On average, analysts expect SurgePays to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SurgePays Price Performance

Shares of SURG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,738. SurgePays has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SurgePays by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SurgePays by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SURG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SurgePays from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SurgePays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SurgePays in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

