Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 65.19%.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NRP stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.29. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $113.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Resource Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Gregory F. Wooten sold 8,607 shares of Natural Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $862,765.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,477.44. This trade represents a 23.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 302,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.