Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Capri in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. Capri has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Capri by 70.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Capri by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Capri by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 66,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

