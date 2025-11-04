ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $56.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,535. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $219,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,835,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,459,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

