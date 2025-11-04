ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GTM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.28%.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $33,734.88. Following the sale, the executive owned 44,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,163.68. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,027 shares of company stock valued at $41,372. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

