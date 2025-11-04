Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.4% during the second quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $209,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.6% in the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $247.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.27.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $468.37 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.25, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $412.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

