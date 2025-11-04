Oklo (OKLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Oklo to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oklo Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,306,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.64 and a beta of 0.70. Oklo has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $193.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKLO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $773,175.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,854.72. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,580. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oklo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 4.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

