NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.360-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.520.

NNN REIT Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE NNN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,781. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 9.00%. NNN REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NNN REIT stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of NNN REIT worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Articles

