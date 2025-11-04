Fortrea (FTRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Fortrea to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $643.4290 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect Fortrea to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTRE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 412,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,128. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $875.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Fortrea news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $32,285.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,217.10. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 98,132 shares in the company, valued at $614,306.32. This represents a 49.52% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,354 shares of company stock worth $507,168 and have sold 10,311 shares worth $94,635. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 662.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter.

FTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortrea from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortrea from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

