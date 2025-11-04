PureCycle Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 26,332 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the average daily volume of 11,380 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 123.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 37,985 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCT stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,837. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.14. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

