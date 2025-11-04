SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 11.5%

SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunCoke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 544.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 176.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 70.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

