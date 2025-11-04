Hesai Group (HSAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Hesai Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $116.1080 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $98.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.98 million. Hesai Group had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3.11%. On average, analysts expect Hesai Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HSAI traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 986,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,093. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 245.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Hesai Group has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,208,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 150,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,151,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 224,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 345.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 961,493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the second quarter worth about $5,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hesai Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hesai Group from $26.30 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hesai Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

