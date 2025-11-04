NextNav (NN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect NextNav to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $1.1320 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 2,678.59%. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:NN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 337,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.99. NextNav has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
