Short Interest in ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Grows By 50.0%

ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 815.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43. ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $75.82.

ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the healthcare sector. SPXV was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

