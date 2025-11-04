Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Vishay Precision Group had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

VPG traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. 65,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,268. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VPG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.