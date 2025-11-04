Beachbody (BODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $63.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.37 million. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 106.08% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. On average, analysts expect Beachbody to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BODI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.23. Beachbody has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $8.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BODI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beachbody presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

