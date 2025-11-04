MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect MIRA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 185,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MIRA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MIRA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of MIRA Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.13% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

